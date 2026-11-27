State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150,141 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 10,827,027 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.03% of Aptiv worth $350,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 175.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 719 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 546 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC cut Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology supplier that develops software, electrical systems and components for vehicle manufacturers. Its products and services support vehicle connectivity, safety, electrification and automation. The company's offerings include vehicle electrical architectures, wiring and connection systems, advanced driver-assistance technologies, and software and computing platforms. Aptiv serves automakers and other customers across multiple regions worldwide. Aptiv took its current name in 2017, when Delphi Automotive separated its powertrain business, which became Delphi Technologies.

Further Reading

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