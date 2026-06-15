Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 16,715 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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