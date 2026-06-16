Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,035 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26,235.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $151,420,000 after buying an additional 1,701,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $120,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,492,000 after buying an additional 1,159,777 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $187,037,000 after buying an additional 380,419 shares during the period. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $22,872,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson's payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.83.

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Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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