Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 672,019 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $55,643,000. CRH comprises about 1.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CRH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,024,839 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,079,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,928,489 shares of the construction company's stock worth $623,203,000 after purchasing an additional 216,822 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,944,259 shares of the construction company's stock worth $243,785,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,718,170 shares of the construction company's stock worth $225,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,363 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,020,187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $216,160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $131.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.19%. CRH's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRH news, Director Siobhan Talbot bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,277.41. The trade was a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CRH from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $159.50 to $126.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

CRH plc is a global building materials company that supplies products and services used in construction and infrastructure projects. Its offerings include aggregates, cement, ready-m mixed concrete, asphalt and paving materials, as well as concrete products and construction accessories. The company serves customers across North America and Europe, with operations spanning the production and distribution of building materials and related solutions. Its products are used in projects such as roads, commercial and residential buildings, and other infrastructure.

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