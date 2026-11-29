Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 4,475.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,236 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 169,450 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 0.9% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $16,333,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $42,410,000. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $2,158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,114,345 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $241,367,000 after purchasing an additional 142,809 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $235.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $217.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.4%

ODFL opened at $170.39 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $252.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, which combines freight from multiple customers in a single trailer. Its services include standard and expedited LTL transportation, along with related logistics offerings such as truckload brokerage, container drayage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1934, the company began as a regional carrier in Virginia and North Carolina and has grown into a national freight network. Old Dominion serves customers throughout the United States, with additional North American and international shipping capabilities supported by its transportation network and partners.

Further Reading

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