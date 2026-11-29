Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,230 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,703,000. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,586,659,000. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,045,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,760,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $4,214,868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,782,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,621,512 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,143,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7%

IBM stock opened at $248.08 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day moving average is $244.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Yorkville Ives began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on International Business Machines from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

Key International Business Machines News

These are some of the IBM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage of IBM with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target, a bullish endorsement that helped support the shares. IBM Stocks Climb as Wedbush Starts Coverage at Outperform

Wedbush initiated coverage of IBM with an rating and a $276 price target, a bullish endorsement that helped support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Market research identifies IBM as a supplier to smart hospitals and data centres, pointing to potential exposure to growing markets. The reports describe industry opportunities but do not provide new IBM-specific sales or contract details. IBM Is a Key Supplier in Smart Hospitals and Data Centres

Market research identifies IBM as a supplier to smart hospitals and data centres, pointing to potential exposure to growing markets. The reports describe industry opportunities but do not provide new IBM-specific sales or contract details. Negative Sentiment: A report says IBM is ending H-1B sponsorship, prompting concerns among some employees about their ability to remain and work in the U.S. If confirmed, the move could create workforce and reputational risks, but the article listing offers limited specifics. IBM Ends H-1B Sponsorship

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

See Also

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