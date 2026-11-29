Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 222,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $41,793,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.3% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Judith Miscik sold 2,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $454,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,830.15. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE MS opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $232.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.81.

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Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

These are some of the MS stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust attracted $114.1 million in net inflows during November through Wednesday, even as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively saw substantial outflows. The relative resilience suggests some investor demand for the firm’s digital-asset product. Bitcoin ETF November outflows top $5B, Morgan Stanley bucks trend

Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust attracted $114.1 million in net inflows during November through Wednesday, even as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively saw substantial outflows. The relative resilience suggests some investor demand for the firm’s digital-asset product. Neutral Sentiment: A recent investor-letter report said concerns weighed on MS despite strong results. The supplied summary does not specify the concerns, so the article offers limited detail on what may be driving the market’s reaction. Investors’ Concerns Weighed on Morgan Stanley Despite Strong Results

A recent investor-letter report said concerns weighed on MS despite strong results. The supplied summary does not specify the concerns, so the article offers limited detail on what may be driving the market’s reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley research highlighted networking and optical-communications stocks for 2027 amid increased cloud-provider spending. This underscores the firm’s research activity, but the article does not identify a direct impact on MS earnings or shares. Morgan Stanley’s 8 Best Networking & Optical Communications Stocks to Buy for 2027

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in New York, the firm operates in the United States and international markets. Its Institutional Securities business provides investment banking services, including financial advisory and securities underwriting, as well as sales and trading, financing and research. The Wealth Management business offers financial advice, brokerage and investment services, along with banking and lending products.

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