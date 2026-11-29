Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,718 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,504,000. Stryker accounts for about 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,799,557 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $4,364,738,000 after acquiring an additional 266,992 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,167,185 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,571,357,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,284,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,689,376 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $846,723,000 after buying an additional 481,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,212,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Up 0.4%

Stryker stock opened at $334.27 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $389.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $299.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.55 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Stryker from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Stryker from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $304.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Johnson Rice cut Stryker to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.77.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.32, for a total value of $178,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,701,375 shares in the company, valued at $553,491,315. This represents a 24.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.19, for a total value of $1,999,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,368.58. This represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company founded in 1941 by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Homer Stryker and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It develops and manufactures products and services used by hospitals and other healthcare providers. The company's offerings include orthopedic implants for joint replacement and trauma care; surgical equipment and technologies, including endoscopy and navigation systems; and products for neurotechnology and neurovascular procedures. Stryker also makes patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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