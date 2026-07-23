AR Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $290.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $294.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $267.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $301.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here