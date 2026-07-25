Aramark $ARMK Stock Position Increased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,349 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,952 shares during the period. Aramark makes up about 9.6% of Sunriver Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.53% of Aramark worth $56,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Aramark by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its position in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on Aramark in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aramark has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $58.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's payout ratio is 35.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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