Arax Advisory Partners Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Arax Advisory Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,698 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.6% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.77.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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