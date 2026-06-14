Arax Advisory Partners Reduces Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,718 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,294 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in RTX were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.47 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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