Arax Advisory Partners Sells 37,799 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,988 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,799 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

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American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

AEP opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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