Arax Advisory Partners Sells 40,737 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Arax Advisory Partners decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 40,737 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Ameren were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,559,565,000 after buying an additional 495,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,448,342,000 after purchasing an additional 457,876 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,283,529 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $655,892,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,140,239 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $536,538,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $425,951,000 after buying an additional 1,661,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE AEE opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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