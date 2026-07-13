Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 13,658 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,939,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,469,748,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,060,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,950,967,000 after buying an additional 363,337 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $218.71 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.33 and a 12 month high of $229.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marta R. Stewart purchased 182 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,615.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,880. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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