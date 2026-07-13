Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 55,348 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,695 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Veralto comprises about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.12% of Veralto worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Veralto by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Veralto Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.22.

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About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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