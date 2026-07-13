Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 8,341 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $334.31 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $318.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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