Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 9,201 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,566 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0%

HD stock opened at $343.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.45. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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