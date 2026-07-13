Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires Shares of 355,452 Edison International $EIX

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 355,452 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,012,000. Edison International comprises approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.09% of Edison International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 949.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 237,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Edison International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,204,000 after purchasing an additional 94,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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