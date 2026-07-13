Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,464 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,042 shares during the quarter. Zoom Communications accounts for 0.7% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.11% of Zoom Communications worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,637 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $237,725.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 138,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,490,643.10. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $1,350,481.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,863 shares of company stock worth $7,768,448. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.76 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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