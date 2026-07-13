Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Cuts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,917 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 33,258 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.26% of Allison Transmission worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 341.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 441.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.17.

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Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $137.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Allison Transmission's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is 18.04%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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