Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.02 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,004 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 30,362 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Amphenol by 85.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,711 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 14.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,797 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9%

APH stock opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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