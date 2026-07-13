Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.34 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,842 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here