Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.98 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,690 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 187,002 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,548,042 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $148,488,000 after buying an additional 518,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 2,724,635 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $247,206,000 after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $105.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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