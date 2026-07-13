Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $26.37 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises about 0.7% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $160.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.38.

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Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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