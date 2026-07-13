Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,207 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.37% of Ingredion worth $25,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.44 and a 1 year high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

See Also

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