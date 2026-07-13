Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 470,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,121,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,321 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 98,740 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.32.

View Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock worth $746,145. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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