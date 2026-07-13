Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Increases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.34% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $26,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,546 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 68,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graetz Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $231,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $1,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $55,088,215. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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