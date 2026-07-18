Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $341.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $351.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $319.11 and its 200 day moving average is $310.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $915.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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