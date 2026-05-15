Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $24.09 Million in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,241 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $24,086,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $129,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $548.38 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $459.25 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $659.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.25. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $785.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $752.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $660.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $710.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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