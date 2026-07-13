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Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $25.32 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension disclosed a new first-quarter stake in United Parcel Service, buying 257,381 shares valued at about $25.3 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment on UPS remains mixed, but several analysts turned more positive recently: Citigroup raised its price target to $132 and Stephens upgraded the stock to strong-buy. MarketBeat says the consensus rating is still Hold with an average price target of $111.10.
  • UPS reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, topping estimates, and also pays a sizable dividend of $1.64 per share quarterly, equal to an annualized yield of about 5.8%.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service.

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,381 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $25,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.3% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a buy rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to strong-buy, signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares.
  • Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General flagged UPS’s air cargo contract with USPS, urging a re-evaluation over volume-guarantee risks and even possible termination if issues are not addressed, which adds uncertainty around parcel volumes and contract revenue. Article Title

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1%

UPS stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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