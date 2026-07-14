Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases 12,359 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,187 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,588,000 after buying an additional 157,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,274,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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