Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases 26,175 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.20% of Allegion worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,401,000 after buying an additional 410,346 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,013.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 355,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $51,612,000 after buying an additional 338,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $84,266,000 after buying an additional 328,701 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 274,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,375.50. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.Allegion's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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