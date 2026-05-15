Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $24,461,000. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.17% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $942,039,000 after buying an additional 644,664 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,942,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after acquiring an additional 435,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,683,185,000 after acquiring an additional 361,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,443,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Avery Dennison News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Avery Dennison, implying slightly stronger long-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Avery Dennison, implying slightly stronger long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q1 2027 EPS estimate, and its projections still point to earnings growth in 2027 and 2028 versus 2026.

The firm also increased its Q1 2027 EPS estimate, and its projections still point to earnings growth in 2027 and 2028 versus 2026. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article titled “Avery Dennison: Hold For Now, Due To Uneven Segment Results” adds to the cautious tone, highlighting uneven performance across business segments. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha article titled “Avery Dennison: Hold For Now, Due To Uneven Segment Results” adds to the cautious tone, highlighting uneven performance across business segments. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near-term earnings estimates, including FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, FY2027, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027, which can weigh on investor sentiment for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.83. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at $33,982,210.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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