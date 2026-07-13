Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Reduces Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 44,458 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.29% of Brixmor Property Group worth $25,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,793,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 365,535 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,480,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,567,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,752,000 after purchasing an additional 224,637 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BRX stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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