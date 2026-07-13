Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Sells 38,837 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,428 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,837 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 0.7% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Corteva were worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $85.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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