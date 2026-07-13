Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 301,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,207,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.19% of New York Times as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,284,000 after buying an additional 1,628,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Times by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,211,824 shares of the company's stock worth $361,805,000 after acquiring an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,664,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,027,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,565 shares of the company's stock worth $272,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $74.82 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here