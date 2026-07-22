Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI - Free Report) by 230.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 357,454 shares during the period. Navient accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Navient worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 3,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Navient from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. Navient Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Navient's payout ratio is presently -101.59%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation NASDAQ: NAVI is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company's core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

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