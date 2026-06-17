Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Acquired by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,533 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for 7.5% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $463,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 409.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $257,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,683,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $121,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 289.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $124,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,919 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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