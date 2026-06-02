Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,024 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 236,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Arch Capital Group worth $74,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $34,280.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here