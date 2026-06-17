Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 19,926 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $743,168,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 49,652 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,019 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $177,016,000 after purchasing an additional 168,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.81.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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