Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,565 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 25,559 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,757 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,006 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,220. This trade represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $2,825,926. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $91.19 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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