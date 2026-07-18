Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,493 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $49,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock worth $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 373,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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