Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,003 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $74,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.4%

ADM opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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