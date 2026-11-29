Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971,873 shares of the company's stock after selling 822,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $315,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,409,089,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $257,394,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $198,233,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $180,096,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $178,087,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.27 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director R II acquired 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.27 per share, for a total transaction of $196,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $196,756. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company NYSE: ADM is a global agricultural supply chain and food ingredients company. Founded in 1902 as Daniels Linseed Company, it is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. ADM sources, stores, transports and processes agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn and wheat. Its products include vegetable oils, protein meals, sweeteners, starches and other ingredients used in food and beverage products, as well as materials for animal feed and biofuels. The company also develops ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, including flavors, nutritional ingredients and specialty feed products.

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