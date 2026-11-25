Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,079 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 324,947 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $60,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 454,836 shares of the company's stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaGrep UK Ltd grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 31.8% in the third quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd now owns 4,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.27 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, Director R II purchased 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.27 per share, with a total value of $196,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $196,756. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company NYSE: ADM is a global agricultural supply chain and food ingredient company. It sources, transports, stores and processes crops, connecting farmers with food, feed, fuel and industrial markets. ADM processes commodities such as corn, oilseeds and wheat into products including vegetable oils, protein meals, flour, starches, sweeteners and other food ingredients. Its businesses also supply ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, as well as products used in biofuels and other industrial applications.

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