Archon Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 52,000 United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $170,888,000 after purchasing an additional 726,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,282.2% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $74,960,000 after buying an additional 720,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. United Airlines's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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