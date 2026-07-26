Archon Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Archon Partners LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.8% of Archon Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Archon Partners LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

LMT opened at $582.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $523.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $412.55 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $624.94.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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