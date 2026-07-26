Archon Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NiSource, Inc $NI

Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

NiSource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on NiSource and reiterated a $50 price target , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on NiSource and reiterated a , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case.

KeyCorp for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly initiated or maintained a Buy view on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Nisource (NI) Gets a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reportedly on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance.

KeyCorp for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full-year earnings remain at about $2.05 per share, so the latest analyst revisions do not materially alter the broad earnings outlook yet.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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