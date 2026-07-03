Archrock, Inc. $AROC Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,926 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 126,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Archrock were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Archrock's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Archrock's payout ratio is 47.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Archrock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,260,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $3,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,941.38. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,907,370 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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